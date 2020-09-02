Pune: Four from family murdered by man who promised jobs in exchange for money

Police said that although the body did not have any external injuries, they suspect she was abducted and murdered. (Representational image)

Satara district police in Maharashtra have unearthed gruesome murders of four persons — a couple and their two sons from Sangli district, who were poisoned, bludgeoned and their bodies dumped in a forest area on two separate occasions by a man who had fraudulently promised security jobs to the two sons in exchange for money.

Police have identified the deceased as Tanaji Vithoba Jadhav (55), his wife Mandakini (50) and sons Tushar (26) and Vishal (20). The family was from a village in Miraj tehsil of Sangli, the neighbouring district of Satara. Police have arrested the suspect identified as Yogesh Nikam, late on the night of August 31.

On August 11, Satara district police had recovered a decomposed body in a forest area in Medha area of Satara. While the police made no headway into the probe due to paucity of clues, the decomposed body of the woman was found at a different location in the same region on August 29. With the help of a note written on a piece of paper found on the woman, police got clues that she was from Bamnoli village in Sangli district.

Police were told by villagers that Jadhav husband and wife had left for Mumbai to meet their two sons who had gone there earlier for recruitment into a security agency. It also came to light a person had promised the two sons those jobs. Police subsequently zeroed down on Yogesh Nikam, a resident of Jawali in Satara district. Nikam initially gave evasive answers, police said, but after sustained interrogation confessed to having killed all the four persons. Two more bodies were also subsequently found in decomposed state in the area.

Probe has now revealed that Nikam, who has served in the Maharashtra state Homeguard force in the past, had promised security jobs for Tushar and Vishal in return of Rs two lakh. He took the two brothers on the pretext of going to Mumbai and poisoned them, brutally bludgeoned them to death and threw their bodies in a forest area in the second week of July. When their parents started asking Nikam the whereabouts of the two sons, he called them to the same area and murdered them, too.

Investigating officer of the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajit Tike has appealed to people to come forward if they have been cheated by Nikam on the pretext of security jobs.

