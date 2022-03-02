Pune: Four die while cleaning septic tank of residential building

Four persons died of suffocation while cleaning a septic tank at a residential building in Pune Wednesday morning, the city police said.

As per information given by an official of the Loni Kalbhor police station, the incident took place around 11.30 am when some people were cleaning a septic tank behind a residential complex in the Kadamwak Vasti. The society is located around 15 kilometre from Pune City.

Senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi, in-charge of Loni Kalbhor police station, said, “The preliminary investigation suggests that initially two persons had entered to clean the tank and later two more entered to help the duo. The deceased include those who were engaged to clean the septic tank and those who look after the daily functioning of the residential society.”

Mokashi added, “We have identified one of the deceased and are in the process of ascertaining the identity of the three others. More details are awaited.”