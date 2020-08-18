Pune: Four booked after ‘man who broke into their house dies while tied with rope’

Additional Commissioner of Police for Pimpri-Chinchwad Ramnath Pokale said, "…The man…was caught and tied by the residents and died in confinement. After the death was reported to us, our team went to the spot." (Representational)

Four persons were booked on charges of culpable homicide after they beat up a man who broke into their house on Tuesday morning and tied him with a rope and chain, after which he died, police said.

According to police, the deceased, Santosh Hawase, a labourer in his mid-30s, had entered a house in Bhosari Gaothan in Pimpri-Chinchwad around 5 am while under the influence of alcohol to commit theft.

Additional Commissioner of Police for Pimpri-Chinchwad Ramnath Pokale said, “…The man…was caught and tied by the residents and died in confinement. After the death was reported to us, our team went to the spot.”

Senior Inspector Shankar Awatade of Bhosari police station said, “…The post-mortem examination has pointed to a pre-existing heart condition. Probe has also revealed that he was beaten up. Based on the probe, we have booked four persons on charges of culpable homicide.”

