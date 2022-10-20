Pune: Four arrested with possession of MD, two FIRs lodged

Pune city police have arrested four persons with possession of the banned drug Mephedrone (MD) in two separate actions.

A team of anti narcotics cell of the crime branch, comprising senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, assistant inspectors Lakshman Dhengle and Shailaja Jankar, nabbed a 25 year old Rushikesh Pasalkar in Koregaon Park area over suspicion on Tuesday.

During searches, cops recovered 6.970 grams of MD estimated at Rs 1,09,550 from his possession. Probe revealed Pasalkar was allegedly trying to sell MD to some customers in the city.

Police further arrested Pravan Thakur of Raviwar Peth, who allegedly provided MD to Pasalkar.

Meanwhile, in another action, the anti narcotics cell arrested Vishal Shinde (41) from Raviwar Peth area with possession of 7.690 grams of MD worth Rs 1,15,350 on the same day. Police also arrested Junaid Khan for providing MD to Shinde.

Separate first information reports (FIRs) were lodged regarding the two actions at the Koregaon Park and Faraskhana police stations under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.