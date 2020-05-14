Pune: Four arrested for ‘sale, home delivery of hookah pots and tobacco products through online ad’

The police got information about an advertisement posted on a website regarding the sale and home delivery of hookah.(Representational Image) The police got information about an advertisement posted on a website regarding the sale and home delivery of hookah.(Representational Image)

The Crime Branch of Pune Police on Thursday arrested four persons for the alleged home delivery of hookah pots and banned tobacco products to customers by posting an advertisement on a website, despite a nationwide lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh got information about an advertisement posted on a website regarding the sale and home delivery of hookah.

An investigating team conducted a technical analysis of mobile phone numbers displayed in the online advertisement.

A police team laid a trap and nabbed three persons at Talab Chowk in Lulla Nagar, Kondhwa area. Police identified them as Meet Vijay Oswal (19) of Wanavdi Bazar, Royal Jayram Madhuram (28) of Lulla Nagar, Kondhwa, and Parmesh Mahesh Thakkar (24) of Bhavani Peth.

According to police, the three accused were delivering hookah. During a search, police seized six hookah pots, six tobacco-flavoured packets, four mobile phones and other items, all worth Rs 84,100.

During further probe, police arrested the main accused, identified as Pratik Vikas Mehta (28), a resident of Dhankawadi area. Police seized a hookah pot, tobacco-flavoured packets and other items worth Rs 63,000 from him.

A case was registered at the Kondhwa police station under relevant sections of the IPC, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, and the National Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

