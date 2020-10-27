Pune: Four arrested for theft of onions worth Rs 2.35 lakh

Scrutinising footage from a CCTV camera near a storage facility, the police received clues about the suspects based on their motorcycle. (Rerpesentational)

Four men were arrested recently for allegedly stealing 58 bags of onion worth Rs 2.35 lakh in Pune district. At least 49 bags of onions have been recovered from the accused, police said.

The theft was reported from a storage unit on a farmland in Dingore village in Junnar taluka on October 22. The police said that each bag contained 55 to 60 kg of onions.

Scrutinising footage from a CCTV camera near a storage facility, the police received clues about the suspects based on their motorcycle.

Within days, the accused, Ketan Hande, Akshay Sadakal, Saurabh Maskare and Vikram Gode, were traced and arrested.

In similar arrests, the Pune Rural Police’s Crime Branch had arrested three youths in March who were allegedly involved in theft of onions in January and February, when prices were very high. The police said similar cases were reported in 2015 and 2017 when prices of onions had skyrocketed.

Many talukas in Pune districts have large patches of onion-producing areas. These onions are kept in specially constructed storage facilities known as aaran, which are built with cane, bamboo or metal mesh with tin shed.

According to police, these areas have reported multiple thefts in the past ranging from small quantities of a few gunny bags to truckloads of onions and have urged farmers to be more vigilant.

