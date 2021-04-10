Pune: Four arrested for selling remdesivir injections illegally at higher price

Remdesivir is an expensive drug and is in high demand for critical patients. (Photo Source: AP)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested four persons for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections illegally at a higher price. Remdesivir injections are used for treatment of Covid-19 patients and there is a high demand for them.

Police have identified the four accused as Aditya Digambar Maidagi (24), Pratap Sunil Jadhavar (24), Ajay Gurdev Morale (25) and Murlidhar Subhash Marutkar (23).

Police have recovered three remdesivir injections along with cash of Rs 10,400, a two-wheeler and four cell phones, in total worth Rs 1.74 lakh, from the accused.

Police teams, along with Food and Drugs Administration officials, sent a decoy customer for buying remdesivir injections from the suspects.

The decoy customer confirmed that suspect Aditya Maidagi was selling remdesivir injections for Rs 11,000. Police then arrested Aditya from Katepuram chowk in Sangvi and recovered two injections from his possession on Friday.

Probe revealed that Aditya allegedly got these injections from accused Pratap Jadhavar. Cops arrested Pratap and recovered one more remdesivir injection from him.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Further probe revealed that Pratap had got these injections allegedly from Ajay Morale, who was working at a hospital in Aundh. Police then nabbed Morale and his interrogation revealed that he got the remdesivir injections from Murlidhar Maratkar, who worked at the Covid centre in Baner.

Police said Maratkar allegedly sold the remdesivir injections at the Baner Covid centre for Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000. The accused allegedly sold the injections even to those who didn’t have doctor’s prescriptions, stated a press release issued by DCP Sudhir Hiremath.