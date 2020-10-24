Pune: Four arrested for ‘running online prostitution racket’

The police arrested the accused, Pavitrakumar Nageshwar Mahto, Dilipkumar alias Karan Mahto, Sachinkumar Mandal and Anilkumar Mandal.

Four men were arrested in the city recently for allegedly operating an online prostitution racket. Two women who were lured into prostitution by the accused were also rescued, police said.

According to police, a team of the Social Security Cell of Pune City Police’s Crime Branch received a tip-off that a website was being used to run an online escort service. A decoy customer contacted the accused through the contact number displayed on the website and asked for an escort, police said.

Police then laid a trap and nabbed the woman at Ramwadi in Yerwada on Thursday. Based on information obtained from her, the police nabbed a second woman at another spot. One of the women is from Nepal while the other is from Sikkim, police said.

The police then arrested the accused, Pavitrakumar Nageshwar Mahto, Dilipkumar alias Karan Mahto, Sachinkumar Mandal and Anilkumar Mandal.

An offence has been lodged against them at the Yerwada police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

