Pune: Four arrested for robbing auto-rickshaw passengers says Police

Pune City Police have arrested a gang of four for allegedly robbing auto-rickshaw passengers. Police have identified the accused as Wasmi Khan (31), Mohsin Khan (28), Ansar Khan (32), and Abdul Barshikar (26).

The arrests were made on the basis of a complaint filed by Selval Pillay (48), a resident of Katraj who had taken an auto -rickshaw to Balaji Nagar from Market Yard on July 2. But on the way, the auto-rickshaw driver and his three accomplices allegedly robbed him of his gold chain. Pillay lodged the first information report in this case at the Sahkarnagar police station.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Sahkarnagar police station led by Senior Inspector Swati Desai arrested the four accused from Shivneri Nagar in Kondhwa.

“We nabbed the accused on July 18. They were remanded to police custody for further investigation for two days by a court. We have recovered items worth Rs 1.01 lakh, including the robbed gold chain, from their possession. It is suspected that they have committed more such crimes. Further probe is on,” said inspector Desai.