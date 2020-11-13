Pune: Four arrested for ‘possession of illegal firearms’, 11 pistols and 31 cartridges seized

During questioning, Singh said he didn’t have a job and wanted to help his family.

Four men have been arrested in the city for alleged possession of illegal firearms. The police have recovered 11 country-made pistols and 31 live cartridges worth Rs 4.55 lakh from the accused, Barkya alias Pramod Parse (19), Raju Jadhav (20), Ballusingh Shikligar (49) and Laden alias Sohail Modin Asangi (22).

According to a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 2) Sagar Patil, Laden had sold one pistol to one Sandip Dhumal, who was arrested by the Velha police station in Pune rural jurisdiction a few days ago. Dhumal attempted to kill a person and the pistol he used in the crime was recovered from him by Pune rural police, police said.

Senior Police Inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi said, “Accused Ballusingh was bringing the firearms with the help of his relative who lives near the Madhya Pradesh border. These firearms were being sold to criminal elements in the city…Two pistols procured by the accused were used to fire at a person in the jurisdiction of Wanavdi police station. An offence of attempt to murder was lodged following the firing incident.”

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Swargate police station laid a trap and arrested Parse near Swargate bus depot on November 7.

During searches, two country-made pistols and four cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said. Further investigation revealed that Parse and his aide, Raju Jadhav, had bought 13 pistols and live cartridges from Ballusingh, who is an illegal firearms dealer, police said. Of these firearms, the duo had sold four pistols to Laden alias Sohel, police said.

Jadhav was arrested five pistols and 15 cartridges were recovered from him, police said. Ballusingh was also arrested and one country-made pistol and four cartridges were recoverd from him, police said. Laden alias Sohail was arrested and three pistols and eight cartridges were recovered from him, police said.

