Pune: Four arrested for ‘illegally selling remdesivir injections’

FDA officer Jayashri Savadati has lodged an offence in this case at Khadi police station under IPC sections 420 and 34, sections of the Drugs (Price Control) Order 2013, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Essential Commodities Act 1955. (File)

Four people including a woman have been arrested in the city for illegally selling remdesivir injections at high prices to Covid-19 patients, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team sent a decoy customer who contacted the accused and confirmed that they were selling remdesivir injections at Rs 37,000 per vial in the black market.

A police team along with a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official laid a trap and nabbed a 25-year-old woman, who came to sell the remdesivir injection, near Khadki bus stop on Friday.

One remdesivir injection was recovered from her possession, which she wanted to sell for Rs 37,000, police said.

Three more persons in this case, as Rahul Balasaheb Walunj (27), Rohan Balasaheb Walunj (20) and Pratik Gajanan Bhor (26), were arrested later.

According to a press release issued by the police Saturday, Pratik Bhor was knowledgeable about medicines and medicine suppliers with which he committed the crime.

FDA officer Jayashri Savadati has lodged an offence in this case at Khadi police station under IPC sections 420 and 34, sections of the Drugs (Price Control) Order 2013, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Essential Commodities Act 1955.

Meanwhile, the Pune City Police has so far arrested 14 persons in seven offences of illegal sale of remdesivir injections at black market prices. Police have recovered 12 remdesivir vials in these cases.