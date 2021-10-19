Pune: Four arrested for ‘illegally selling cardiac stimulant’

The Pune City Police has arrested four persons, including two gym trainers and an MBA graduate, for alleged illegal sale of Mephentermine Sulphate Injection, a cardiac stimulant that is abused as a performance enhancer by sportspersons.

The police have seized more than 200 vials of the drug allegedly from the four suspects, who were arrested in an action conducted in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration.

Officials of Bibvewadi police received a tip-off on October 16 that a man was trying to sell performance enhancers without valid licence or adequate prescription. The police team initially arrested a certain Paresh Renuse (33) and allegedly seized from him six bottles of the Mephentermine Sulphate Injection.

According to police, Renuse works a gym trainer. After the seizure of the Schedule H drug, the police informed FDA officials. An offence was registered under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. In subsequent searches, 37 more vials of the injection were recovered from Renuse, police said.

After interrogating Renuse, two more persons, Praveensingh Bhati (23), who works at a medical store and Akshay Sambhaji Wanjale (26), who works as a gym trainer, were arrested, police said. At least 160 more vials of the Mephentermine Sulphate Injection and a car were recovered from the duo, police said. Working on more leads, the police arrested Shaunak Sankpal (28), an MBA graduate and seized from him eight more vials of the injections.

Assistant Inspector Praveen Kalukhe said, “Mephentermine Sulphate Injection is a cardiac stimulant generally prescribed for low blood pressure. It has been observed that the drug is often abused as a performance enhancer by sports persons, especially bodybuilders. Its overdose can prove fatal. Of the four arrested, two are gym trainers. We are now probing how and from where these suspects procured this Schedule H drug in this quantity.”