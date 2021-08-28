Pune: Four arrested for gangraping woman

Pune city police Friday arrested four persons for gangraping a 25-year-old woman. The accused have been identified as Shrikant Sarode (36), Aditya Pawar (19), Ashish Mohite (18) and Durvesh Jadhav (36).

A case was lodged at Dattawadi police station after one of the accused persons took the woman with him from the Swargate area to a room in Janta Vasahat Friday. There, he and three of his friends allegedly raped her one by one. Local residents informed the police after hearing the cries of the woman. Police rushed to the spot and arrested the four accused persons.

Senior police inspector Krishna Indalkar of Dattawadi police station said, “This is a serious incident. We have arrested four persons and they have been taken to court.”

Police said a medical test of the woman is also being done. It is suspected that she is differently-abled. Further probe is on.