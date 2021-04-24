Pune: Four Army officers booked for abetting Brigadier’s death by suicide

The booked people include an officer of Brigadier rank, a Lieutenant Colonel, and two officers of Major rank, police said.

RAILWAY POLICE have booked four senior Army officers in connection with the suicide of a 57-year-old Brigadier, who allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train on April 18.

Officials said based on a complaint lodged by the Brigadier’s son, four Army officers have been booked for abetment of suicide. They include an officer of Brigadier rank, a Lieutenant Colonel, and two officers of Major rank, police said.

A senior police officer said a note had been found, and was considered while booking the officers. The Brigadier, who was posted at Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, came to the Pune railway station in his staff car on April 18.

He told the Army staffer accompanying him that he was going for some work to the Movement Control Office and later jumped under the moving train on platform number 3.