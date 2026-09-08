Pune Inc | After husband’s cancer death, startup founder vows to cut chemicals from soil

Pune-based Dr Rajul Patkar lost her husband, the eminent IIT Bombay academician, Prof Sachin Patkar, to cancer on August 19 after fighting it for five months. Even as she grieves, Patkar is convinced about the life-saving impact of her startup, Proximal Soilsens Technologies, which focuses on developing portable soil sensors that provide farmers with real-time data on nutrients, moisture, weather and crop growth.

Based in Bhugaon, on the outskirts of Pune, Proximal Soilsens Technologies, formed in 2017, offers a pocket-sized soil testing system that weighs 100 gm and can be attached to a cell phone. The team is small and specialised, with experts like Dr Mukul Singh from IIT Bombay in leadership roles.

Patkar was the first student at IIT Bombay’s electrical engineering department to work on sensors to help farmers detect the amount of nitrates, phosphates, organic carbon, and potassium, among others, in the soil.

“There are a lot of pesticides that we are consuming along with other chemicals. Excess chemicals are being added to the soil. Microplastics are present in both the soil and the sea. I would like to spread awareness and ensure that farmers do not use pesticides and other chemicals indiscriminately,” the CEO of Proximal Soilsens Technologies says even as she rattles off the latest cancer statistics.

“The world has become so polluted that there is a 46 per cent probability — one out of two people—of getting cancer. In the US, more people die from cancer than from heart attacks, and India is not far behind,” she says..

Patkar points out that government lab results on soil testing are usually delayed, losing critical time for fertiliser application. “When we put excess chemicals, we risk the health of the people who consume the products,” says Patkar.

“At present, farmers apply nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium or other chemicals to the soil based on general recommendations, without understanding the soil. Most farmers are unaware of the importance or benefits of soil testing. Government soil testing laboratories are inadequate in number for the crore of farmers present in India,” says Patkar.

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The sensor for micronutrients also provides real-time data on crop growth, weather, and moisture content. The project has received funding and other support from NITI Aayog’s flagship programme, Atal Innovation Mission, incubator Venture Center, and IIT Startups, among others.

Made from scratch, the sensor technology uses sensitive strips to test soil for different parameters. The device is being used by Agri businesses across Maharashtra, Assam, Punjab, Telangana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Almost 10,000-15,000 farmers are covered, but Patkar wants to break into larger farming communities that are hesitant to adopt innovative technology.

“We cannot eliminate every environmental risk. Wherever science and technology can help us reduce unnecessary chemical use, protect our soil and make agriculture more sustainable, we should act,” she says. For Patkar, continuing that work is now more than building a company. It is a way of turning personal grief into a larger purpose.