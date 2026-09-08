Pune Inc | After husband’s cancer death, startup founder vows to cut chemicals from soil

Dr Rajul Patkar was the first student at IIT Bombay's electrical engineering department to work on sensors to help farmers detect the amount of nitrates, phosphates, organic carbon and potassium, among others, in the soil.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 8, 2026 01:35 PM IST
Pune startupPune-based Dr Rajul Patkar along with her team at Proximal Soilsens Technologies that offers a pocket-sized soil testing system. (Express photo/Special Arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

Pune-based Dr Rajul Patkar lost her husband, the eminent IIT Bombay academician, Prof Sachin Patkar, to cancer on August 19 after fighting it for five months. Even as she grieves, Patkar is convinced about the life-saving impact of her startup, Proximal Soilsens Technologies, which focuses on developing portable soil sensors that provide farmers with real-time data on nutrients, moisture, weather and crop growth.

Based in Bhugaon, on the outskirts of Pune, Proximal Soilsens Technologies, formed in 2017, offers a pocket-sized soil testing system that weighs 100 gm and can be attached to a cell phone. The team is small and specialised, with experts like Dr Mukul Singh from IIT Bombay in leadership roles.

Patkar was the first student at IIT Bombay’s electrical engineering department to work on sensors to help farmers detect the amount of nitrates, phosphates, organic carbon, and potassium, among others, in the soil.

“There are a lot of pesticides that we are consuming along with other chemicals. Excess chemicals are being added to the soil. Microplastics are present in both the soil and the sea. I would like to spread awareness and ensure that farmers do not use pesticides and other chemicals indiscriminately,” the CEO of Proximal Soilsens Technologies says even as she rattles off the latest cancer statistics.

Also read | Pune Inc | Couple’s startup finds way to reuse hard-to-recycle multi-layered plastic

“The world has become so polluted that there is a 46 per cent probability — one out of two people—of getting cancer. In the US, more people die from cancer than from heart attacks, and India is not far behind,” she says..

Patkar points out that government lab results on soil testing are usually delayed, losing critical time for fertiliser application. “When we put excess chemicals, we risk the health of the people who consume the products,” says Patkar.

“At present, farmers apply nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium or other chemicals to the soil based on general recommendations, without understanding the soil. Most farmers are unaware of the importance or benefits of soil testing. Government soil testing laboratories are inadequate in number for the crore of farmers present in India,” says Patkar.

Story continues below this ad

The sensor for micronutrients also provides real-time data on crop growth, weather, and moisture content. The project has received funding and other support from NITI Aayog’s flagship programme, Atal Innovation Mission, incubator Venture Center, and IIT Startups, among others.

Made from scratch, the sensor technology uses sensitive strips to test soil for different parameters. The device is being used by Agri businesses across Maharashtra, Assam, Punjab, Telangana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Almost 10,000-15,000 farmers are covered, but Patkar wants to break into larger farming communities that are hesitant to adopt innovative technology.

Also read | Pune Inc: From Shark Tank to Meta pantries, meet the brothers giving snacks a millet makeover

“We cannot eliminate every environmental risk. Wherever science and technology can help us reduce unnecessary chemical use, protect our soil and make agriculture more sustainable, we should act,” she says. For Patkar, continuing that work is now more than building a company. It is a way of turning personal grief into a larger purpose.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments