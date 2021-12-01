Pune: Fortnight celebrations to mark 50th anniversary of victory in 1971 Indo-Pak war to begin from December 3

Marking the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan, a fortnight celebration of the Golden Victory of the 1971 Indo-Pak War will be celebrated in Pune from December 3 to 16.

The celebration has been conceptualised by PMC’s Congress leader Ulhas alias Aba Bagul in association with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Subedar Sanjay Kumar, the recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, will be the star attraction of the closing event. The beginning of the fortnight celebration will commence with the inauguration of the display of the T-55 battle tank on December 3 at Late Vasantrao Bagul Garden in Shivdarshan by Lt Gen D B Shekatkar (Retd) (PVSM, AVSM, VSM). The event will be chaired by city Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The Army has presented the tank to the PMC, which played a major role in the wars with Pakistan in 1965 and 1971. The T-55 tank was built in the Soviet Union in 1963. The 30,000 kg tank retired from the Indian Army in 2010.

The function will be followed by the inauguration of an exhibition of hundred selected photographs of the 1971 Indo-Pak War at Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi Art Gallery at Bagul Udyan inaugurated by Shekatkar. The exhibition will be open from December 3 to 18.

A total of 36 LED TV screens have been installed in the art gallery and selected clippings of patriotic Hindi and Marathi war films will be shown on them, supported by the National Film Archive of India and Film Division.

The whole nation experienced the 1971 war through radio and newspapers. Words like black out and siren became a part of every citizen’s daily life. Based on the memories of the war, an essay competition will be organized on the theme ‘War of 1971’.

On December 5, around 25 renowned artists will draw live paintings on the theme ‘Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the War of 1971’ at Sambhaji Garden Footpath, Jangali Maharaj Road. This event will be inaugurated by Brigadier Ajit Apte along with renowned cartoonist Charuhas Pandit and Gen S S Mehata. The exhibition of these paintings will be held from December 6 to 18 at Pt Bhimsen Joshi Art Gallery.

Other events include the wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial at Ghorpadi and a signature drive to salute martyrs’ on the occasion of the 75th year of our freedom on December 9 at Balgandharva Rangmandir.

The mega event will conclude on December 16 at Vasantrao Bagul Garden, in Shivdarshan. A specially prepared 3D laser film on 1971 war will be screened and inaugurated on a giant 80 feet by 20 feet water screen of a fountain situated in the garden which will be the star attraction. Many political dignitaries along with retired military officers will be present on the occasion.