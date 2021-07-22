Pune: Former PCB member arrested for giving ‘supari’ to murder a rival who attacked him in 2016 says Police

Inspector Sardar Patil of the Kondhwa police station confirmed that they have arrested Yadav from the Gujarat – Rajasthan border on Thursday (Representational Image)

Former Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) member and BJP activist Vivek Yadav has been arrested by Pune City Police for allegedly giving supari (blood money) to murder a history-sheeter who had opened fire at him in 2016.

Last week, police had arrested two persons, Rajan Rajmani and Ibrahim Shaikh. Three pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession. An offence has been lodged in this case at the Kondhwa police station.

Probe had revealed that the duo was allegedly planning to murder Vishnu alias Bablya Gawli. Police said Gawli was earlier arrested along with his accomplices for opening fire at Yadav in September 2016.

To take revenge, Yadav had given ‘supari’ to Rajan and Ibrahim for killing Gawli, who was released on temporary bail from Yerwada jail, said police.

Senior Police Inspector Sardar Patil of the Kondhwa police station confirmed that they have arrested Yadav from the Gujarat – Rajasthan border on Thursday. Police said search is on for one more person involved in this case.