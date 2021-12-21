Pune: Former MSCE commissioner among two held over ‘malpractices’ in TET 2018

The Pune city police have arrested Sukhdeo Dere, former commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), for his alleged involvement in malpractices in the state-wide Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) in 2018. The police have also arrested Ashwini Kumar, the former director of GA Software Technologies in the case.

Cops confirmed that a separate FIR has been lodged against Dere and the others. Earlier, the cyber police station of the Pune city police arrested the current MSCE commissioner Tukaram Supe and Abhijit Savrikar, a consultant to the Department of Education, for their alleged involvement in tampering with the marks of certain candidates who appeared for the TET held in January 2020 following a notification issued in 2019. The examination was held with multiple choice questions using Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets.

Meanwhile, the police also found alleged malpractices in the TET held in 2018 when Dere was the MSCE commissioner. He later retired from service.

MSCE is a Pune-headquartered body of the Maharashtra government which conducts various examinations including the Class 5 and 8 scholarship exams, various scholastic aptitude exams, preliminary exams for national-level scholastic tests, TET, Diploma in Elementary Education, departmental recruitment exams, typing and shorthand proficiency test, etc.