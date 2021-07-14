Pune: Former journalist Devendra Jain arrested in land grabbing, extortion case

Police has till now arrested a total of 22 people, including Barhate, his wife, son, lawyer and several alleged accomplices. All arrested persons are currently in either police or judicial custody. (Representational Image)

THE Pune City Police’s Crime Branch Tuesday arrested former journalist Devendra Jain in connection with an offence of alleged land grabbing and extortion in which the police had earlier arrested Right to Information (RTI) activist Ravindra Barhate.

Police has earlier made multiple arrests in the case and invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Multiple cases were registered over the last one against Barhate and several others working with him, including two dismissed police officers Shailesh Jagtap and Parvez Jamadar, and Jain, who has worked with media organisations in Pune in the past. The Pune Police had invoked MCOCA, meant to take stringent action against organised crime.

Police has till now arrested a total of 22 people, including Barhate, his wife, son, lawyer and several alleged accomplices. All arrested persons are currently in either police or judicial custody.

While invoking MCOCA against the accused, police had stated that Barhate had formed an organised gang and committed multiple crimes like cheating, threatening, extortion and land grabbing over the past 10 years. Police has also claimed that Barhate has acquired property worth Rs 2,700 crore through illegal activities.