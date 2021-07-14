Pune: Former journalist arrested in land grab case

Police have so far arrested a total of 22 persons including Barhate, his wife, son, lawyer and his many accomplices.

The Crime Branch of Pune City police on Tuesday arrested former journalist Devendra Jain in connection to an offence of alleged land grab and extortion in which the police have earlier arrested Right to Information (RTI) activist Ravindra Barhate.

Police have earlier made multiple arrests in the case and have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused. Multiple cases were registered over the last year against Barhate and several others working with him including two dismissed cops Shailesh Jagtap and Parvez Jamadar, and Jain who has worked with some media organisations in Pune in the past as a journalist.

While invoking MCOCA against the accused, police had stated that Barhate had allegedly formed an organised gang and committed multiple crimes like cheating, threatening, extortion, land grabbing in the span of the last 10 years. Police have also claimed that Barhate has acquired property worth Rs 2,700 crores through illegal activities.