Pune: Former IT firm employee found with bullet injuries, dies; probe launched

A 28-year-old former IT firm employee allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in his rented house, police said Sunday.

Sachin Shivaji Vandekar, a commerce graduate who used to work for a multinational IT company in Vimannagar, used to live in a rented apartment with his brother Deepak and friend Vishal Lahane.

In a statement to the police, Deepak and Vishal have claimed that around 6.30 pm on Sunday, Sachin was in the apartment while Deepak was on phone on a staircase of the apartment and Vishal was in a bathroom of the house. The duo reportedly heard a gunshot and rushed to the drawing room of the flat where they found Sachin lying on the floor with a bullet injury on the chest. They rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Senior Inspector Prabhakar Shinde of Sangvi police station said, “We have lodged a case of sudden death pending probe. Based on the statement given by his brother and friend, they heard a loud gunshot and found Sachin wounded. A country-made pistol was found next to him. Both the friend and brother told us that the weapon was not procured by them. We are now looking into various forensic and other clues to ascertain the exact sequence of events and whether it was a suicide.”

No note was found from the apartment, police said.