scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Pune: Former corporator names garden after CM Eknath Shinde, inauguration cancelled over objections

Though the inauguration of the garden by CM Shinde has been called off, he will still visit the garden and interact with the citizens, said former corporator Nana Bhangire.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 2, 2022 3:27:02 pm
After a citizen's group objected to the garden being called 'Eknath Shinde Garden', Nana Bhangire, the former corporator, "covered up" the board with that name with a piece of cloth.

Hours before Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrives in Pune Tuesday, the inauguration of a new civic garden by him stands cancelled as it ran into a controversy, according to a former Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator. After a citizen’s group objected to the garden being called ‘Eknath Shinde Garden’, Nana Bhangire, the former corporator, “covered up” the board with that name with a piece of cloth.

Bhangire had himself put up the board in the garden in the Mohammadwadi area of Hadapsar to honour Shinde for becoming the Chief Minister. “Though the inauguration of the garden by CM Shinde has been called off, he will still visit the garden and interact with the citizens today,” Bhangire told The Indian Express.

Bhangire, who claims that he belonged to the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, said that the garden was set up by his family’s trust which spent Rs 10 lakh on it. “Two-three days ago, I had on my own put up a board calling the garden ‘Eknath Shinde Garden’. When Shinde was a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, I placed the proposal before him… Now I have come to know that a citizen’s group is protesting over the naming of the garden. Therefore, I have decided to remove the board. I will now leave it to the PMC to decide the naming of the garden,” he said, adding that the chief minister had no clue that the garden was named after him.

“I should not have put up the board…I have already expressed my regret over it,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Bhangire said the garden’s land belongs to the PMC. “The garden has been set up on 16-guntha land belonging to the PMC. The land had sort of turned into a dumping ground. The residents had been protesting against it. They had been urging me to get the dump converted into a garden. Therefore, I took the initiative. Through my family’s trust, we spent Rs 10 lakh for the setting up of the garden. The garden also has gym equipment,” he said.

Activist Vinita Deshmukh, a member of the Salisbury Park Resident’s Forum, said: “When we learned that the garden has been named after the chief minister, we immediately took up the issue with him and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. I tweeted about the illegality of the issue…The CM has acted over and I have been told that he will not inaugurate the garden named after him. This is indeed a positive development. Otherwise, we have been fighting for months over the naming of a garden in the Salisbury Park area after a former corporator’s father but so far the government has not acted on it.’

Deshmukh said a PMC resolution passed by the civic general body over 20 years ago and also two years ago, clearly states that civic gardens should be named only after a national leader or environmentalists of repute.

More from Pune

Besides the garden visit, Shine will inaugurate a stadium named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray Tuesday.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 03:27:02 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

4

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in T...
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in T...
On a broken record, Jharkhand braces for another round of musical chairs
On a broken record, Jharkhand braces for another round of musical chairs
Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalima’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalima’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

Kerala reports another monkeypox case, total infections at 7 in India

Kerala reports another monkeypox case, total infections at 7 in India

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg
Explained

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement