Pune: Forest dept probes reports, footage of leopard sighting

Forest Department officials have launched a probe after receiving reports and security camera footage of a leopard in Mohammadwadi area in Pune. Forest Department officials said residents from two housing societies in Mohammadwadi have contacted them and shared footage from security cameras installed in the area.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) for Pune Division, Rahul Patil, said, “Some residents have contacted us and shared images from security cameras capturing a leopard. We are probing the videos. We have been told that leopard sightings were reported over the last two-three days.”

Patil added, “If it is a leopard, it is possible that it could have ventured into the residential area from the adjacent region of Fursungi and Saswad, where leopard presence has been documented in forest areas. We are considering increasing patrolling and vigil if leopard presence is confirmed in the area.”