Pune: Forest department officials arrest four for trafficking pangolin

Officials from the Forest Department in Pune have arrested four persons on the charges of trafficking a pangolin at Sangamner in Ahmednagar district on Saturday. Officials have rescued a pangolin from the accused.

A team from the Forest Department in Pune started working on the tip off received by Pune’s Deputy Conservator of Forest Rahul Patil. Based on the input, the team contacted a man and showed interest purchasing the pangolin. The person who was at Sangamner gave them information about the place where the pangolin could be purchased.

Subsequently, an operation was planned in which a man ready to sell the pangolin was contacted who asked them to come to Sakur village in Sangamner. The officials, posing as buyers, fixed the deal and decided to meet the suspect at a highway hotel. After verification of possession of pangolin, the forest department team moved to arrest the three suspects, when two of them attempted to escape. All three were subsequently arrested with the help of local villagers. The pangolin was rescued.

The three accused have been identified as Mahendra Kedar (35), Sagar Doke (25) and Ashok Ware (29). The three initially pointed forest officials to the fourth suspect in Sangamner, Anil Bhalekar (61). All four were produced before a court, which remanded them to the custody of the forest department.

Multiple instances of Pangolin seizures in the recent past in various parts of Maharashtra have pointed to the involvement of criminal networks in trapping and smuggling of the endangered animal. These seizures have prompted the forest department to work on a network of informants on ground who will provide credible information about trafficking activities.

Pangolin, also known as scaly anteater, is an insectivorous mammal which has hard scales of keratin on its body. Two of the eight subspecies of the animal are found in India. The animal has been given a protected status, as per the Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act in the country.

While pangolin scales are mainly used in traditional Oriental remedies and used to make luxury items, the animal meat is also consumed and sold at very high price in the illegal market. There have been cases of the animal being kept in houses in India, as there is a superstition that it brings wealth. Pangolin is one of most trafficked animals in the world and officials suspect that multiple rackets might be active in some part of Maharashtra in which one chain catches them from forests and sells them to middlemen in cities to be further sold to smugglers. Along with Pune, Thane, Raigad, the seizures of live animals and scales have also been made from Chandrapur and Nanded district in the past.

