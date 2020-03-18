Pune: For Covid-19 cases, 50-bed ICU, 2 new quarantine facilities

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said Rs five crore has been allocated to Sassoon General Hospital to start a special 50-bed ICU ward. (Representational Image) District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said Rs five crore has been allocated to Sassoon General Hospital to start a special 50-bed ICU ward. (Representational Image)

The Pune district administration has decided to expand its facilities to handle suspected as well as confirmed patients of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by setting up a 50-bed intensive care unit (ICU) at Sassoon General Hospital, as well as 70-bed facilities for quarantine at Dalvi hospital in Shivajingar and Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Bopodi.

This is being done as part of preparedness measures in case of a rise in the number of positive Covid-19 patients. A separate OPD for initial screening of persons with suspected symptoms of cough and fever will also be set up soon at the Sassoon hospital.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said Rs five crore has been allocated to Sassoon General Hospital to start a special 50-bed ICU ward. So far, there are 17 people positive with the disease in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, while 45 suspected patients are in quarantine at Naidu Hospital, Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Aundh hospital.

According to Sassoon authorities, their laboratories are ready to get samples from hospitals for testing. “We need the go-ahead from the state government,” said Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also decided to increase the number of centres from three to five for isolation and quarantine cells for suspected coronavirus patients, while starting the process to identify private hospitals to set up a quarantine cell.

The civic body had started an isolation and quarantine facility at Naidu Hospital for suspected patients, and later started two new quarantine facilities at Laygude hospital in Dhayari and Sanas ground. “Now, the quarantine facility is being set up at Dalvi hospital in Shivajinagar and Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Bopodi,” said Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner, PMC.

At present, Naidu Hospital has 104 beds in its isolation ward, and 30 more beds will be added to it to accommodate a total of 134 patients at one time. The Laygude hospital has a 60-patient facility and Sanas ground has a 170-bed facility. Dalvi and Sanjay Gandhi Hospitals have the capacity to accommodate 70 patients each.

Agarwal also said the civic health department has been directed to identify private hospitals to start additional facilities of quarantine or isolation of patients as per need. A team of civic officials has also been constituted to ensure that sufficient stock of medicines and masks are available for patients.

State Surveillance officer Pradeep Awate said an expert team from the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, has visited Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune and Pune rural to take stock of the situation. “Across the state, 105 people with suspected symptoms have been admitted to various hospitals and so far, 41 patients have tested positive in the state,” said Awate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.