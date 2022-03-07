Pune: Footwear hurled at Devendra Fadnavis’s car, police register offence

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered an offence against an unidentified individual for allegedly throwing a footwear towards Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis’s car when he came to the Purna Nagar area for the inauguration of a development project on Sunday evening.

Before Fadnavis had arrived, NCP and BJP leaders and workers resorted to an exchange of words and slogan-shouting. While the NCP accused the BJP of corruption in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the BJP shouted slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Pune earlier in the day.

Tensions prevailed in the area for more than an hour as the political leaders and workers charged at each other. A senior police official said that they had to resort to mild lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. When Fadnavis arrived for the programme, a footwear was hurled at his vehicle near the entry gate of the venue.

An FIR in the case was registered late on Sunday night at Chikhli police station IPC Section 336 (rash or negligent act to endanger human life or the personal safety of others). Assistant inspector SP Deshmukh, who is investigating the case, said that they were yet to identify the suspect who hurled the footwear. The FIR states that the footwear flew over his car and landed next to its path.