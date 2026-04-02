Mess bills, pricier thalis: Pune’s UPSC-MPSC aspirants bear brunt of LPG crisis

For aspirants who map out every rupee of their monthly expenditure, increases in expenditure due to the LPG crisis are a major inconvenience. (Express file photo)

Even as LPG supply to some commercial establishments in Pune has partially resumed, food prices across several mess facilities and eateries in the city’s student hubs, including Narayan Peth, Sadashiv Peth and Navi Peth, have shown little sign of coming down, squeezing the already tight budgets of thousands of civil services aspirants.

For Gaurav Gavare, an MPSC aspirant from Shirdi who lives in Narayan Peth, the difference is clear. “The thali we used to get for Rs 50 costs around Rs 70 now, and that priced at Rs 70 has now climbed to Rs 85-90 at the alternatives still open,” he said.

Even his morning tea and coffee has not been spared: prices have gone up by Rs 2 to Rs 5 per cup, and Gavare notes that despite the resumption of LPG supply to some establishments, rates have continued to remain elevated.