Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Pune: Food delivery man arrested for molesting minor girl in Bavdhan

Police have identified the accused as Nikhil Bhalshankar (30) and said the accused works for a well-known food aggregator.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 9, 2022 11:33:31 am
The police have booked the accused under Section 354 (d) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police arrested a food delivery man Tuesday for allegedly molesting a minor girl in the parking lot of a residential complex in Bavdhan Monday.

The girl’s mother lodged an FIR at the Hinjewadi police station Tuesday. Police have identified the accused as Nikhil Bhalshankar (30) and said the accused works for a well-known food aggregator.

The police also said that the accused allegedly molested the girl while she was playing in the parking area. Investigating officer of the case, assistant police inspector Sapna Devtale, said, “We have arrested the accused Tuesday night. Further investigation is on.”

The police have booked the accused under Section 354 (d) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

