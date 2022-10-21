Pune: Food delivery executive who went missing found dead; probe on

A food delivery executive who went missing on October 17 was found dead Friday morning at a ‘nullah’ (drain) in Mohammadwadi area of Pune, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Sanjay Kumar Yadav, 31, a native of Bihar, and currently residing in the Ghorpadi area of Pune.

His brother Munna Yadav said that Sanjay left home around 3 pm on October 17 and did not return thereafter. “My brother and I have been working for Zomato for the past few months. Sanjay left home for work. But he did not return,” said Munna.

The family lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Sardar Patil, senior police inspector of Kondhwa station, said, “The family has filed a missing report. Probe is on to ascertain the cause of death.”

“Today around 7.30 am, I got a call from the police that my brother’s body has been found,” Munna said.

Munna said that he knew his brother had got a food delivery order in the Undri area. “Sanjay went to deliver food on a two-wheeler and was wearing a Zomato T-shirt. But he was unable to deliver the food. There was heavy rain on that day. His body was found in a drain, so we suspect he might have got washed away in the rain water. But the two-wheeler has not been traced yet. So there can be other reasons behind his death. The police have brought his body to Sassoon hospital for postmortem,” said Munna.