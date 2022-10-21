scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Pune: Food delivery executive who went missing found dead; probe on

The 31-year-old Zomato employee who went to deliver food in the Undri area did not return home last Monday. The body was found in a drain in Mohammadwadi, four days later.

‘Nullah’ (drain) in Mohammadwadi area of Pune. (Express Photo)

A food delivery executive who went missing on October 17 was found dead Friday morning at a ‘nullah’ (drain) in Mohammadwadi area of Pune, police said.

Police have identified the deceased as Sanjay Kumar Yadav, 31, a native of Bihar, and currently residing in the Ghorpadi area of Pune.

His brother Munna Yadav said that Sanjay left home around 3 pm on October 17 and did not return thereafter. “My brother and I have been working for Zomato for the past few months. Sanjay left home for work. But he did not return,” said Munna.

The family lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Sardar Patil, senior police inspector of Kondhwa station, said, “The family has filed a missing report. Probe is on to ascertain the cause of death.”

“Today around 7.30 am, I got a call from the police that my brother’s body has been found,” Munna said.

More from Pune

Munna said that he knew his brother had got a food delivery order in the Undri area. “Sanjay went to deliver food on a two-wheeler and was wearing a Zomato T-shirt. But he was unable to deliver the food. There was heavy rain on that day. His body was found in a drain, so we suspect he might have got washed away in the rain water. But the two-wheeler has not been traced yet. So there can be other reasons behind his death. The police have brought his body to Sassoon hospital for postmortem,” said Munna.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 12:43:33 pm
Next Story

‘Road roller’ to ‘baby stroller’: Symbol war, but not symbolic, for Telangana contestant

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement