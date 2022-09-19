scorecardresearch
Pune: Food delivery boy arrested for ‘molesting’ female customer

The victim has lodged an FIR at the Kondhwa police station.

(File Representational Photo)

Pune city police have arrested a food delivery boy for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old female customer.

The police have identified the accused as Raees Shaikh, a resident of Kondhwa. The victim has lodged an FIR at the Kondhwa police station.

The police said the complainant ordered dinner from a prominent food delivery company using an online application Saturday. They added that after delivering the food parcel, the accused requested the girl to give him water. But when the girl brought him water, he allegedly molested her.

The police have booked the accused under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. 

