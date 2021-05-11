Pune: Covid surge moves to rural parts, villages on high alert

The rural parts of Pune now have more covid-19 active cases than the urban areas. A continuous surge in infections outside the municipal limits and an urban slowdown in infections have caused this.

Due to the uptick in cases, high alerts and alerts have been declared in around 100 villages. The rural police have been directed to register offence against citizens or organisations for not following imposed restrictions.

It has also urged citizens in rural areas to leave their houses only for medical purposes and to wear a mask even when indoors. Those with comorbidities and senior citizens have been asked to not come out of their houses at all. Anyone leaving home for essential work has to maintain strict social distancing, use masks and sanitizers.

On May 10, the active cases in the rural area were 31,212, the highest in the district which had a total active count of 91,950 on the same day. On the other hand, in urban areas, active cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) dropped down to 30,836 from 56,636 on April 18. The active cases in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are 20,901 while there are a total of 1,423 cases in three Cantonment areas of Pune, Kirkee and Dehu Road.

In terms of infections, the rural area recorded 1,940 new cases, the highest in Pune. The covid induced fatalities in the rural part, at 31, were however less than those recorded in Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) with 51 and 39 respectively.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the urban area, especially the PMC, was the worst affected with over 4 lakh infections, followed by neighbouring PCMC with over two lakh coronavirus patients and 3,378 deaths so far.

The existing surge however, is more severe in rural areas than urban areas. It has taken the total infected to 1.85 lakh with casualties increased to 2,464. The daily positivity rate in rural areas is the highest, at around 25 percent while in urban areas it has dropped to below 20 percent in the last few weeks.

The highest number of hospitalised patients are also from rural areas with 11,389 taking treatment at various health infrastructures across the district. These are those areas where health infrastructure is much less advanced. Many patients from the rural areas are turning up to get treated in the urban areas due to this. This is adding to the existing pressure in PMC, PCMC run hospitals.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.