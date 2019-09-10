Pune: Focus on addressing society’s problems than just publishing papers, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday urged the scientific community to take up researches that will address the issues plaguing the society, and work on a mission mode towards finding practical solutions for these by 2022.

“Scientists have the biggest role in the creation of a ‘New India 2022’. The research institutions must identify and work towards eliminating problems like malnutrition and infant mortality, that continue to plague the society even over 70 years after Independence. Rather than glorifying one’s works published in journals and research papers, scientists must work on real problems,” the minister said.

Vardhan, who was at CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) in Pune, said the government was open for innovative project ideas from scientists.

“The government will extend all support, including providing necessary funds, to scientist groups whose ideas are capable of addressing problems of the society,” Vardhan said.

Vardhan, who is heading the Science and Technology ministry for the second term, also said that a lot of the research activities ongoing in the country had now been streamlined. “There is lot better coordination between labs and scientists. Our efforts to identify and avoid duplicate research work is beginning to show some results,” the CSIR vice president, stated.