Ahead of Ganpati, excess supply crashes flower prices

Santosh Kumbharkar, who heads the APMC’s flower market, said, “The price crash has hit loose flowers hard, even as cut flowers, typically bought for decoration, have held relatively steady." (File Photo)

Pune’s wholesale flower market is seeing a steep price crash just weeks before Ganpati, as an unusually large harvest has flooded the market with more flowers than the current demand.

Loose flowers such as marigold (zendu) and chrysanthemum (shevanti) are currently changing hands for just Rs 5-20 per kg at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), traders said. Only a week ago, the same flowers were fetching Rs 40-50 per kg.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Santosh Kumbharkar, who heads the APMC’s flower market, said, “The price crash has hit loose flowers hard, even as cut flowers, typically bought for decoration, have held relatively steady. The current wholesale rates for marigold are now between Rs 5-10 per kg, daisy (bijli flower) for Rs 10-30 per kg, and chrysanthemum for Rs 10-20 per kg.”