Pune flooding caused by ‘cloud burst-like’ rain, says PMC

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Tuesday cited excess rainfall, similar to that of a “cloud burst”, behind the flooding in Pune city since Monday night. The city was battered by heavy rainfall caused by what the weathermen said was a part of the withdrawal of monsoon.

“The IMD had declared yellow alert in the city with rainfall of 60 mm in the city but actual rainfall was 105 mm in two hours from 10 pm to midnight on Monday. This is more than the expected rainfall and falls under the very excess rain category as 65 mm rain is the limit for excess rainfall,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Kumar informed that there were incidents of water logging and 18 localities were flooded while there were reports of wall collapse in two localities but fortunately, there was no loss of life.

“The storm water drains are designed for 60-65 mm rainfall, based on records of 100 years. The more than excess rainfall led to waterlogging. Also, mud and plastic flowing through the drains created obstructions in the flow of water. The PMC was involved in resolving the issues round-the-clock,” Kumar said, adding, at some places, barricading for metro rail work also obstructed the flow of rain water.

The municipal commissioner said, “There was discussion on the situation with the IMD and they informed us that 210 mm rainfall was recorded in the city in October which is the maximum after 1882. The city normally receives 700 mm rain in a year but so far it has crossed 1,000 mm this year.”

Kumar called the heavy rainfall a natural calamity. “The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for today (Tuesday) evening with expected rainfall of 60 mm,” he added.

On the allegation that the concretisation of the city roads has led to the flooding, the municipal commissioner said the concrete roads have provisions of storm water drains. “There was rain even in the last four months but there was no flood situation. The rainfall was heavy this time and the existing storm water drains were not able to cope up. We will review the construction of the storm water drains,” he added.