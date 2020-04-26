Pune: Flee on way to quarantine facility

A search has been launched by police and civic officials in Taljai and Ambegaon areas. (Representational) A search has been launched by police and civic officials in Taljai and Ambegaon areas. (Representational)

A search has been launched for four persons who escaped from an ambulance while they were being taken to an institutional quarantine facility in Sinhagad Road area on Saturday afternoon.

Four persons, including a woman, were being taken to a institutional quarantine facility set up in an educational institute. The four were being taken to quarantine after they were revealed to be secondary contacts of a COVID-19 patient in Bibwewadi.

When the ambulance transporting them stopped at the gate of the institute to complete admission formalities, the four fled into a wooded area nearby, said police.

