Pune: Fivefold decrease in Covid cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad has recorded a sharp decline in coronavirus cases, with the numbers falling to 7,389 in June from 39,975 in May.

“Though the number of Covid cases continue to fall, we are on guard as experts have predicted a third wave. Since children are likely to be most affected in the third wave, we have made necessary arrangements for them like reserving hospitals, purchasing medicine and recruiting doctors and nurses, especially specialists in treating children,” said PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane.

PCMC has inaugurated two hospitals at Akurdi and Thergaon for Covid patients but they are yet to admit any patients.

The PCMC has also decided to purchase medicines worth Rs 23 lakh for treating mucormycosis patients at YCM hospital. The civic administration will place the proposal before the civic standing committee on Wednesday. In the last three months, YCM hospital has treated 271 mucormycosis patients. Of these, 104 have recovered. So far, 34 died and 134 are undergoing treatment, officials said.

In the second wave of infections, from March 1 to June 30, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered a record number of 1,52,084 cases. In 15 months since the pandemic started, Pimpri-Chinchwad has registered 2,58,993 positive cases. Of these, 2,52,732 patients have recovered.

“In the four months of the second wave, we have registered a record number of Covid positive cases,” said Dr Pavan Salave, PCMC additional health chief.

The second wave started in the third week of February and reached its peak in April. Patients struggled to get hospital beds, especially ventilator facilities. The PCMC was forced to restart its 816-bed Jumbo Covid hospital at Nehrunagar. As cases began to surge, only around 200 beds have been kept ready at the hospital.

In the second wave, 1,138 persons succumbed to coronavirus. Overall, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen 4,290 deaths due to Covid.

