Pune: Five students booked for ragging at law college

An FIR in the case has been registered at Deccan Gymkahana police station under Pune City police.

Police booked five students of the Indian Law Society (ILS) Law College after a second year student from the institute alleged that they ragged him between October and December, 2024.

The 35-year-old complainant has alleged that he was targeted because he reported about the alleged alcohol consumption by some of the accused students who are in their early 20s.

An FIR in the case has been registered at Deccan Gymkahana police station under Pune City police on Saturday based on the complainant filed by the student who was at the time of the incident in the first year of the LLB course. Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1999 against the accused.