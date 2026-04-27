Pune: Five students booked for ragging at law college

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Police booked five students of the Indian Law Society (ILS) Law College after a second year student from the institute alleged that they ragged him between October and December, 2024.
The 35-year-old complainant has alleged that he was targeted because he reported about the alleged alcohol consumption by some of the accused students who are in their early 20s.
An FIR in the case has been registered at Deccan Gymkahana police station under Pune City police on Saturday based on the complainant filed by the student who was at the time of the incident in the first year of the LLB course. Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1999 against the accused.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Krushikesh Rawale said, “Our probe will focus on establishing the sequence of events and investigating the allegations made by the complainant. The FIR has been filed after the preliminary inquiry into the allegations made by the student in the complaint application.”
According to the FIR, the alleged sequence of events took place between October 6, 2024 and December 25, 2025 at the hostel of the ILS Law College.
The complainant reported to authorities about some students consuming alcohol on hostel campus on October 6, 2024.
Subsequently, the accused students started ragging him by verbally abusing him, blowing cigarette smoke on him, breaking the glass of the door of his room, throwing eggs at his door and spitting on the door after eating Gutkha, the complainant alleged.
While the complainant said that he had informed the authorities of the institute, no action was allegedly taken against the students. Subsequently he approached the anti-ragging helpline of the University Grants Commission (UGC), after which an internal committee was established to probe allegations made by him.
“The committee submitted its report to the UGC. The UGC has given me a copy of the report. As I studied the report, I feel that the report is flawed and I do not accept it. That is why I have filed a complaint application to the police.” the complainant said in the FIR.
College Principal Deepa Paturkar did not respond to multiple calls for comment.