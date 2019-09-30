Pune: Five more bodies found, toll at 26

With the discovery of five more dead bodies in the last two days by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the death toll in flash floods on September 25 that wreaked havoc in Pune city and surrounding areas has climbed to 26.

According to the district administration, now only Victor Sangale, a cancer survivor, remains missing of about 20 persons who had been washed away with strong currents of water in various parts of Pune district.

On Sunday afternoon, a team of NDRF located the bodies of Nikhil Dinesh Chavan (21) in Jambhulwadi area in Haveli taluka and Saalim Shaikh (45) in Daund area, taking the count of dead bodies recovered so far to 26.

Shaikh, a senior manager of Nvidia and resident of Eisha Loreal Society, was found dead around 77 kilometres away in Daund from the Bhairoba Bridge in Wanowrie. He had been missing since he headed towards Netaji Nagar after his brother Aslam called him to inform that the latter was stuck in waters. While crossing the bridge near Ganga Satellite and Raheja Gardens, his Honda Civic car was swept away. His body was identified by younger brother Zahir Shaikh on Sunday.

Among the 26 who died due to the flood, include six persons who died after they came under a society wall that had collapsed on them while they were moving away from there hutments, which got submerged in water. The 20 others, whose bodies have been retrieved so far, were washed away with strong currents of water. While seven deceased were from Pune city, three were from Purandar taluka and 16 from urban and rural areas falling under Haveli taluka.

Sangale, 26, an amputee and avid cyclist, still remains missing. He was on his way to meet his cousins when his car got stuck in the floodwater at the Bhairoba bridge on September 25.

The search for him had led his family and friends finding his car, a white Tata Tiago in Bhairoba nullah’s extension on St Patrick’s Cathedral Poona’s premises. With no traces of Sangale, the search continued along the nullah’s flow towards Sopan Baug and near Westin Koregaon Park.

Sangale’s friend, Vishal Lobo, said, “The search party has progressed in search for Victor till Manjiri. His brother is conducting the search along with the Army personnel’s help. Victor’s family and friends are still looking and searching for him.”