Monday, May 02, 2022
Pune: Five injured as structure for laying slab collapses at construction site

The fire brigade said the workers who got trapped under the structure were taken out and sent to the hospital.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 2, 2022 6:27:05 pm
Pune fire brigade officials said they received a call around 4.20 pm from the construction site in front of Alankar Hall in Wanawadi where around 25 labourers were working to lay the slab on the building’s first floor.

Five workers were injured when a structure erected for laying a slab at an under-construction building collapsed in Pune’s Wanawadi area on Monday.

Fire officer Subhash Khade, who led the fire brigade’s rescue operation, said, “The beams and a portion of the slab were being laid when the structure suddenly collapsed. Five workers were trapped under it. After receiving the call, our rescue teams rushed to the spot. The five injured were taken out and have been sent to the hospital.”

Further details are awaited.

