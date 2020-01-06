Pune: Five injured after cylinder explosion at half-marathon

The race was organised by a group of local runners named Solapur Runners’ Association. (Representational Image) The race was organised by a group of local runners named Solapur Runners’ Association. (Representational Image)

Five people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at 5.30 am Sunday at a marathon venue in Solapur. The incident took place when the Solapur International Marathon was about to be flagged off. The injured people included two teenage volunteers, a woman standing nearby and a worker. Three of them have sustained serious injuries, police said.

Police officials said the incident took place in front of the main gate of a school which was the starting point of the international half-marathon, in which at least 5,000 people, including some foreign nationals, participated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar of Solapur City Police told The Indian Express, “The incident took place minutes before the marathon was to start. The organisers had hired a person to fill and release gas balloons at the time of the race. Primary probe suggests that the cylinder exploded, injuring the person operating it and four others. The injured were rushed to hospitals and police teams, including those from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, conducted checks.”

Bangar added, “A probe was conducted into the causes of the explosion, materials used and other relevant things. An offence of causing injuries by negligence is being registered against the person who was operating the unit.”

Police said the marathon-race was held as planned at a later time, in which many revenue department and police personnel also participated.

“The injuries were caused by sudden explosion of the cylinder, which blew into pieces. The operator was using a mixture of chemicals, which was releasing a gas that was filling the balloons. Primary observations point to the cylinder having burst due to excess gas pressure. An offence has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to negligent handling of machinery and endangering public safety,” said Inspector Bajrang Salunkhe of Sadar Bazar police station.

