Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Pune: Five held for robbing courier company employee of Rs 24 lakh

The Pune Rural Police has arrested a gang of five people for allegedly robbing a private courier company employee of Rs 24 lakh cash in rural Pune district earlier this month. One more suspect is still on the run, said police on Friday.

The accused were identified as Omkar Dinkar Jadhav (24) and Aniket Gorakh Ukande (23) — residents of Ahmednagar’s Akolner, Kiran Ramdas Gadade (23) from Shirur, Tejas Mohan Durge (20) from Baramati, and Ganesh Balasaheb Kolekar (20) from Baramati.

According to a press release issued by the Pune Rural Police on October 6, the employee of the private courier service was travelling from Yevat to Pune by a state transport bus, when a few of his co-passengers “falsely blamed” him for misbehaving with a girl inside the bus and thrashed him. They then snatched his bag containing Rs 24 lakh cash, and escaped.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, an FIR was registered against the five accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Yavat police station. A team of officials from the local crime branch of the Pune Rural Police, headed by Senior Inspector Ashok Shelke, launched an investigation, and identified and nabbed the five accused from across Pune on October 24.

Further investigation is underway to recover the robbed cash and another suspect who is still absconding, said police.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 11:59:13 pm
