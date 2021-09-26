Pune: Five held for ‘manhandling policemen, civic staff’ over installation of bust at chowk

Pune City Police have arrested five men for allegedly erecting a bust of Sevalal Maharaj at Sevalal chowk in Naik Nagar in Yerwada without seeking the requisite permission.

The accused allegedly also manhandled police personnel and civic staff who objected to installation of the bust, said police.

Ajit Magdum, a cop attached to the Yerwada police station, has lodged the first information report in this case.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Sunny Chavan, Rahul Chavan, Akash Chavan, Bablu and Lakshmi Chavan, all residents of Naik Nagar in Yerwada.

Police Sub-Inspector Kiran Lite, the investigating officer, said a bust of Sevalal Maharaj was put up at a public place in Naik Nagar without seeking permission.

So the police and Pune Municipal Corporation staffers asked the accused to remove it. But they allegedly refused and manhandled the cops and PMC staff at the spot.