Pune: Five held for attacking M G Road hawker over ‘hafta’

Five persons have been arrested by Pune City Police for allegedly attacking and robbing a hawker on M G Road in Pune Camp after he refused to give them hafta (extortion amount).

The hawker, Saddam Hussain (23), lodgedan FIR at the Lashkar police station on Thursday. He has a cloth stall on M G Road.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, when one Shanu Shaikh and his four aides, all of them armed with sharp weapons, threatened Hussain. They allegedly asked him to pay the hafta every month for running his stall on the M G Road. When he refused, they attacked him and robbed him of Rs 3,500 in cash. The assailants also threatened the other hawkers.

Hussain filed a complaint against Shanu and his aides. Police have booked them under sections 395, 386, 323, 504 and 34 of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act.

During night patrolling, Crime Branch personnel received information about the locations of the two suspects in this case. Accordingly, police laid a trap and nabbed the two accused — Sikandar Shaikh (22) and Avej Sayyad (20). Acting on another tip-off, a team of Lashkar police station arrested three accused including the kingpin Shanu Shaikh (19), Arshad Pathan (25) and Rihan Shaikh (25).