Pune: Five dead in wall collapse, more casualties feared as heavy rains lash city

Five people were killed after a wall collapsed in Aranyeshwar area of Pune, as several low-lying areas of the city were flooded following heavy rains from Wednesday night.

Police and rescue agencies fear more rain-related casualties, as reports of damages are still coming in.

Three teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the city for rescue and relief work.

Very heavy rains lashed Pune city and surrounding areas from Wednesday night. Many low-lying areas from Sahakarnagar, Parvati, Sinhagad Road, Dandekar Bridge and Padmavati saw flooding. Waterlogging on roads was witnessed across the city.

Fire brigade officials said the wall collapse was reported in Tangewale Colony area in Aranyeshwar post-midnight. A rescue team of the Pune fire brigade has so far found five bodies, of two men, two women and one child.

Water discharge of 13,000 cusecs is scheduled from Khadakwasla dam near the city and the civic administration has so far evacuated over 500 people from low-lying areas.