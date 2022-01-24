Pune: Five dead and five injured as truck veers into opposite lane

FIVE PERSONS were killed and five others injured on Pune-Ahmednagar Road on Sunday evening when a truck crossed over to the other side and hit a car and a two-wheeler.

According to Pune Rural police, the accident took place around 6.30pm near Shikrapur town on Pune-Ahmednagar Road, around 45 kilometres from Pune city. An official from Shikrapur police station said the truck was on the way from Pune to Ahmednagar. When it was about six kilometres from Shikrapur town, the speeding truck crossed over to the opposite lane after breaking the road median.

Assistant inspector Ranjit Pathare of Shikrapur police station, “The truck which entered the opposite corridor first hit an MUV which had six passengers. Then it hit a two-wheeler. Three persons in the car succumbed to their injuries and the other three are being treated. The couple on the bike did not survive. Meanwhile, one more two-wheeler rammed into the MUV from behind, injuring two more persons.”

Officials said identities of all the deceased and injured were being ascertained and they were contacting their immediate family. Till the last reports came in, the process to book the driver on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was on at Shikrapur police station.