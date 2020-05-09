Pune: Five Covid deaths reported

A 78-year-old woman from Yerawada, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 6, died late on Friday. She had hypertension with acute kidney injury and heart disease. (Representational) A 78-year-old woman from Yerawada, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 6, died late on Friday. She had hypertension with acute kidney injury and heart disease. (Representational)

Five deaths were reported due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Pune on Saturday. A total of 160 new cases were detected, taking the number of patients to 2,732. Till now, 148 people in Pune have died of Covid-19, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar.

A 62-year-old man, who was from Hadapsar and was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 5, succumbed to the infection on Saturday. He had bilateral pneumonia with respiratory failure.

Three other deaths occurred late on Friday and were reported by health authorities on Saturday. These include the death of a 65-year-old man from Tadiwala Road who was admitted on May 8 at Symbiosis Hospital and succumbed to the infection on the same day. He had medical ailments like cardiac disease, hypertension and COPD.

In another case, a 65-year-old woman from Bhawani Peth was admitted on May 7 at Sassoon General Hospital and succumbed to Covid-19 infection late on Friday. She had diabetes and hypertension.

Another death was reported by Sassoon General Hospital after 7 pm.

