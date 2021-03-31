Pune: Five cars gutted, equipment damaged in fire at automobile service centre

Five fire tenders were pressed into action and it took four hours for them to bring the blaze under control.

At least five cars were gutted in fire at an automobile service centre in Pune located off the bypass road of the Mumbai Bangalore highway near Baner on Wednesday. Several stored objects and machinery were also damaged in the blaze.

It took at least four hours for five tenders from the Pune fire brigade to bring the blaze under control, which also caused severe structural damage to the service centre, fire brigade officials said.

Officials from the Pune Fire Brigade control room said they received the call at 3.15 am about the fire at the automobile service centre located off the bypass road of the highway between Sus Road and Baner suburbs of Pune. Five fire tenders were pressed into action and it took four hours for them to bring the blaze under control.

The cooling operation — which involves spraying water across the premises to prevent secondary fires — was undertaken later and went on for at least an hour. The cooling operation — which involves spraying water across the premises to prevent secondary fires — was undertaken later and went on for at least an hour.

Fire officer Gajanan Patrudkar said, “The service centre was closed when the fire started and because it was in a closed space. With almost no ventilation, the intense heat caused more damage. Five cars, a car paint booth, some automobile service machinery were gutted. Large storage of cartons in a separate enclosure intensified the fire. The extreme heat generated caused heavy damage to the tin sheet structure standing on a steel angles skeleton. There were hardly any fire safety norms followed in the said establishment.”

Patrudkar added, “With the onset of high temperature, the risk of poorly maintained electrical systems having short circuits, parking, damage due to overheating increases.”