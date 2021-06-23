Pune: Five arrested for robbing petrol pump manager of Rs 8.74 lakh cash

They threatened him with a knife and robbed him off the bag carrying Rs 8.74 lakh cash, police added.

Pune Police arrested five men, including a history-sheeter previously booked for a minor’s rape, for allegedly robbing the manager of Magar petrol pump of Rs 8.74 lakh cash, which he was going to deposit at a bank. One of the accused was also a staffer at the petrol pump, with whom the other four developed a good rapport and then planned the crime, police said.

The incident took place on June 14. Police identified the accused as Arbaz Pathan (19), Ubed Khan (20), Talim Khan (20), Ajim alias Antya Shaikh (22) and Prajot Zambre (20), all residents of Hadapsar. Zambre was a staffer at the petrol pump.

According to police, on June 14, the accused intercepted the manager of the petrol pump, who was on his way to a bank to deposit cash collected at the petrol pump. They threatened him with a knife and robbed him off the bag carrying Rs 8.74 lakh cash, police added.

Police said during investigation, they scanned footage from 250 CCTV cameras installed at different locations within 19 km from the crime scene.

Police further said they found images of the accused in the footage, and also the number plate of a vehicle used by them. The accused were then identified and arrested, police added.

A press release issued on Wednesday by deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrinivas Ghadge stated that on interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that they had stolen the cash collected at the petrol pump, and that it was a planned crime.

Police said Ubed was a history-sheeter booked in four crimes, including the rape of a minor. He and his aides wanted to make a quick buck due to which they decided to loot a petrol pump, police added.

Zambre passed on information to Ubed about the manager taking cash from the petrol pump, after which Arbaz and Talim followed him on his way to the bank, police said. Police recovered Rs 5.79 lakh cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 2.6 lakh, two motorcycles and a mobile phone, all worth Rs 9.8 lakh from the accused.