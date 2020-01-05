Pune: Fitness certificates fast-tracked as RTO tries to cut waiting period for drivers

It is mandatory for auto-rickshaws, taxis and heavy vehicles to get a fitness certificate every year. It is mandatory for auto-rickshaws, taxis and heavy vehicles to get a fitness certificate every year.

To fast-track the process of issuing fitness certificates to autorickshaws, taxis and goods transport vehicles, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune has increased the number of daily appointment slots to check the vehicles. The move is aimed at reducing the waiting period for a fitness certificate, which is usually over a month, by weeks.

The decision will benefit drivers who are unable to ply their vehicles without the proper documents, said a senior RTO officer.

It is mandatory for auto-rickshaws, taxis and heavy vehicles to get a fitness certificate every year.

“The vehicles that come to Dive Ghat facility to get fitness certificate have to wait for a long time. Now, the daily quota has been increased for such certificates. The online quota has been increased for auto-rickshaws and tourist taxi/cabs also,” said Deputy Regional Transport Officer Vinod Sagre. “The decision was taken to reduce the waiting period…”.

According to Sagre, the online quota for autorickshaws will be increased from 150 to 230 and for goods transport vehicles, it will be increased from 240 to 260.

The RTO also plans to launch an awareness drive to encourage people with partial hearing impairment to apply for driving licences. In a directive in October 2016, the Union Road Transport Ministry had said those with hearing disabilities should be awarded a driving licence after they undergo a medical test using a hearing aid. It later sought the views of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after complaints that hearing-impaired people are often harassed or disqualified deliberately during the medical tests.

After the medical institution gave its report, the ministry issued the request in its communication to the states on October 28.

Officials at Pune RTO said on an average, only two to three applications are received every month from those with partial hearing loss.

