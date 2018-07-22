Pune fish traders downplay formalin fear, hoteliers say they use fresh produce

The FDA is yet to check city markets. (Express photo) The FDA is yet to check city markets. (Express photo)

As Goa bans the entry of fish from other states, fearing formalin contamination, traders and hoteliers in Pune tried to downplay fears of formalin-laced fish being sold in city markets . Most Pune markets are dominated by fresh produce and frozen fish only has a negligible share in the market, said industry sources.

Fear about the presence of formalin has gripped south India and Goa, where the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had confirmed the presence of the chemical in some fish samples. The chemical is used as a preservative, but can be carcinogenic if consumed over a long period of time. Fear of formalin-laced fish has prompted the Goa government to impose a 15-day ban on the entry of fish from other states.

As far as Pune markets were concerned, such fears were unfounded, said Thakur Pardeshi, trader at the Ganesh Peth wholesale fish market. “Almost 80 per cent of the trade involves fresh fish… trade in frozen fish is negligible,” he said.

Pune has been getting most of its produce from eastern India as fear of formalin has halted trade from the western parts of the country temporarily. Most of the retail trade in Pune also involves fresh produce.

But some traders warned that frozen fish may have traces of formalin. “Such produce is kept for days before it is sold. Also, many hospitality chains have tie-ups with suppliers of frozen fish,” said an industry source.

However, Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Hoteliers Association, said most hotels in the city preferred using fresh produce. “We have not come across any case of chemical usage, but we are on high alert,” he said.

The FDA is yet to check for the presence of formalin in the fish sold in the markets of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the three cantonment areas. In fact, most Administration officials have gone to Pandharpur along with the palkhi, FDA Joint Commissioner S S Desai told The Indian Express. “Once they return next week, we will start checking the samples,” he said.

